Intel Co. (INTC) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,542 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 97,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 72,208 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 69,155 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 56,701 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,028 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $26,588.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,274 shares in the company, valued at $424,704.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $69,994.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,040.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,261 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,147. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Shares of INTC opened at $54.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Intel had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/intel-co-intc-shares-bought-by-belpointe-asset-management-llc.html.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.