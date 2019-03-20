Inter Pipeline Ltd (IPL) Plans $0.14 Mar 19 Dividend

Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) declared a mar 19 dividend on Monday, March 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1425 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

TSE IPL opened at C$22.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.72, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18. Inter Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$18.60 and a 52-week high of C$25.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.43.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$630.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$685.00 million. Analysts predict that Inter Pipeline will post 1.30999998744409 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. CIBC lowered their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.33.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

