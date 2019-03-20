Interactive Financial Advisors Has $9.58 Million Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 2,693.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,975 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for 5.0% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $9,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPY. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,965,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,288,000 after buying an additional 2,431,945 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 259.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,329,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,401,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,166 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 1,174,799 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 532.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 1,255,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,745,000 after buying an additional 1,056,880 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 26.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,698,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,601,000 after buying an additional 566,511 shares during the period.

SPY opened at $282.40 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $233.76 and a 52-week high of $293.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.2331 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

