Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ICPT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.71.

Shares of ICPT opened at $111.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $58.03 and a 1 year high of $133.74. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.62.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.42) by ($0.55). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 172.39% and a negative return on equity of 592.58%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, insider David Shapiro sold 474 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $46,205.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,630,447.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christian Weyer sold 333 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $34,352.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,430.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,862,577 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,448,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,331,000 after buying an additional 13,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,952,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,772,000 after purchasing an additional 54,038 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,952,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,772,000 after purchasing an additional 54,038 shares during the last quarter. BB Biotech AG lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 575,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,027,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 438,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,435,000 after purchasing an additional 87,473 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR).

