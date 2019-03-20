InterDigital Wireless Inc (IDCC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

IDCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Sidoti initiated coverage on InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley set a $90.00 price target on InterDigital Wireless and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut InterDigital Wireless from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th.

Shares of IDCC traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.94. The company had a trading volume of 114,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,851. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. InterDigital Wireless has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $85.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.19.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.18). InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that InterDigital Wireless will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William J. Merritt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $1,074,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,212,039.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in InterDigital Wireless during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,643,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,239,611 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $259,169,000 after purchasing an additional 79,520 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 71,137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 11,633 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,239,611 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $259,169,000 after purchasing an additional 79,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,019,000 after purchasing an additional 47,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

