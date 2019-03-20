International Lithium (ILC) Stock Price Up 27.3%

International Lithium Corp (CVE:ILC) shares rose 27.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 140,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 264% from the average daily volume of 38,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 755.75, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 million and a P/E ratio of -2.06.

About International Lithium (CVE:ILC)

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Argentina, Canada, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium-potash and rare metal deposits, as well as boron, cesium, and tantalum. The company's principal project is the Mariana lithium-potash brine project covering an area of 160 square kilometers in Argentina.

