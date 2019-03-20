International Seaways (INSW) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “International Seaways, Inc. is a tanker company. It provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products. The company owns and operates a fleet which includes ULCC, eight VLCCs, eight Aframaxes/LR2s, 12 Panamaxes/LR1s and 20 MR tankers. International Seaways, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Get International Seaways alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded International Seaways from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. B. Riley set a $22.00 target price on International Seaways and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 target price on International Seaways and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The company has a market cap of $551.00 million, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.10.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.23. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The company had revenue of $100.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.44 million. On average, research analysts expect that International Seaways will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in International Seaways by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Seaways by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,521,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in International Seaways by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,404,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,125,000 after purchasing an additional 144,903 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Seaways by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 48,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Seaways by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,576,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,554,000 after purchasing an additional 25,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 14, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 55 vessels, including 1 ultra large crude carrier, 14 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 7 Aframaxes, 12 Panamaxes, and 13 medium range tankers.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Seaways (INSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.