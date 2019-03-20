Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) Position Raised by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 170,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,914 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Change Path LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $634,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 80,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

PDBC opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $19.48.

