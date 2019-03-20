Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) Shares Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 1,171.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 242,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,045 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $5,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 45,223 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,671,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,718,000 after buying an additional 172,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 339,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after buying an additional 80,055 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $23.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0854 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

