Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Baker Hughes A GE (BHGE)

3/10/2019 – Baker Hughes A GE is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2019 – Baker Hughes A GE was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/6/2019 – Baker Hughes A GE was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Explorers are focusing more on shale oil and gas rather than conventional production. There is growing need for advanced and complex techniques for extracting commodities from shale and offshore deep-water regions. Baker Hughes is among the few players in the oilfield service space which is well equipped with technologies and equipment. Through fourth-quarter 2018, Baker Hughes has clinched orders worth almost $6.9 billionup 21% year over year. Notably, fourth-quarter 2018 order value was the highest in any quarter of the past three years. However, as compared to peers, the trailing 12-month net profit margin at Baker Hughes is the lowest. In the time frame, the company’s net profit margin is 1.2% compared with 6.9% of the industry it belongs to. The underperformance has raised questions about the effectiveness of the Baker Hughes-General Electric merger.”

3/5/2019 – Baker Hughes A GE was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

2/27/2019 – Baker Hughes A GE is now covered by analysts at Societe Generale. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2019 – Baker Hughes A GE was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/4/2019 – Baker Hughes A GE had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $34.00.

2/1/2019 – Baker Hughes A GE had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $23.57 price target on the stock, down previously from $28.00.

BHGE stock opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.87. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $37.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Baker Hughes A GE had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 0.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William D. Marsh sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $28,951.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at $821,840.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 1,249.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,163,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,814,000 after acquiring an additional 14,965,979 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,009,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,716,000 after acquiring an additional 8,467,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth $110,806,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,141,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,034,000 after buying an additional 4,260,917 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,476,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,250,000 after buying an additional 3,826,019 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

