Investors Buy Large Volume of Acuity Brands Call Options (AYI)

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 490 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 745% compared to the average daily volume of 58 call options.

AYI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $150.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

AYI opened at $128.52 on Wednesday. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $103.48 and a 52-week high of $173.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.30. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $932.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 238.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 157,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,696,000 after buying an additional 110,644 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

