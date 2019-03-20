Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Boston Properties (BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 762 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,091% compared to the typical daily volume of 64 call options.

In other news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $267,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties stock opened at $132.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $107.84 and a fifty-two week high of $136.22.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $651.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.12 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BXP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boston Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.50.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

