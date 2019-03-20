Investors Buy Shares of American Express (AXP) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $106.39 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $49.80 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $56.59 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, American Express had the 27th highest net in-flow for the day. American Express traded down ($1.90) for the day and closed at $110.77

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Express from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on American Express from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.80 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.66.

The firm has a market capitalization of $95.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The payment services company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In other news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 2,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total value of $261,776.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,591 shares in the company, valued at $813,072.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,287,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of American Express by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 516,907 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,268,000 after acquiring an additional 129,701 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 160,531 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $15,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of American Express by 9,218.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,340,593 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261,819 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in shares of American Express by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 32,936 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 3,159.9% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 125,506 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after acquiring an additional 121,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

