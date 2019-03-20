Investors Sell Amazon.com (AMZN) on Strength (AMZN)

Investors sold shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $2,521.35 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $2,738.35 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $217.00 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Amazon.com had the 5th highest net out-flow for the day. Amazon.com traded up $35.42 for the day and closed at $1,797.27

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Co set a $2,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,965.00 price target for the company. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,114.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $855.75 billion, a PE ratio of 89.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $72.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 27.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,602.00, for a total transaction of $2,202,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,593,322. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,614.65, for a total transaction of $2,656,099.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,146,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $8,180,428. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 150,721.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 109,486,103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 109,413,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 29,599,653 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,288,105,000 after purchasing an additional 516,913 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,807,758 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,762,479,000 after purchasing an additional 261,129 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,813,364 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,755,140,000 after purchasing an additional 237,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,061,159 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,587,716,000 after purchasing an additional 304,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

