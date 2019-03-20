Investors Sell Shares of Eversource Energy (ES) on Strength (ES)

Investors sold shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $15.60 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $42.57 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $26.97 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Eversource Energy had the 30th highest net out-flow for the day. Eversource Energy traded up $0.02 for the day and closed at $70.22

ES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.18.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $789,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $1,050,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,201 shares of company stock worth $7,727,360. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ES. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/investors-sell-shares-of-eversource-energy-es-on-strength-es.html.

About Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.