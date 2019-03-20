InVitae (NVTA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.33

Shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.33 and last traded at $25.11, with a volume of 44013 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.68.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of InVitae from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of InVitae in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of InVitae in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of InVitae in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 2.23.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 million. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 88.93% and a negative net margin of 87.58%. Equities analysts expect that InVitae Corp will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other InVitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 5,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $73,160.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $57,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,872 shares of company stock valued at $932,043 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in InVitae by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after buying an additional 83,003 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of InVitae in the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of InVitae in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of InVitae by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 676,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 439,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InVitae in the 4th quarter worth about $2,445,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InVitae (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's tests include multiple genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; proactive health and wellness screening; and preimplantation embryo testing and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

