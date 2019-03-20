iRobot Co. (IRBT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.65.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.87 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,000,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,534,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 24,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $2,000,148.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,756 shares in the company, valued at $35,554,272.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,008 shares of company stock worth $12,151,002 over the last three months. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iRobot by 3,777.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 710,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,082,000 after buying an additional 692,057 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 824,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,579,000 after purchasing an additional 450,642 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the 4th quarter worth $33,787,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,412,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,217,000 after purchasing an additional 306,920 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,161,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,443,000 after purchasing an additional 300,600 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRBT stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $121.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,406. iRobot has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $132.88. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.75.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. iRobot had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $384.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iRobot will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

