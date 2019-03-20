iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF (DVYA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.66 Per Share

iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.6604 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Shares of DVYA traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.27. 2,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,212. iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $48.21.

