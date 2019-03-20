iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) Shares Bought by Claybrook Capital LLC

Claybrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 393.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,380 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.1% of Claybrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 9,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $190.23 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $156.13 and a 1 year high of $205.47.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

