iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (IYY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.5088 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $140.63. The stock had a trading volume of 19,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,338. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $116.62 and a 52-week high of $147.61.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

