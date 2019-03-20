iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (QUAL)

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.3537 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

QUAL stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.87. 1,530,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

