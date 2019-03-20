iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (IGM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.2789 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Shares of IGM stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $205.99. 880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,880. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $159.30 and a 12 month high of $211.58.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

