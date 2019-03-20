iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 64.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,643,000 after buying an additional 66,536 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,397,000 after purchasing an additional 130,349 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000.

IXN stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.05. The stock had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,734. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $134.75 and a 1-year high of $177.61.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

