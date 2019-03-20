iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (DSI) to Issue $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.4322 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of DSI traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,806. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.16 and a fifty-two week high of $108.10.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

