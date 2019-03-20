iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133,304 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $20,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,732,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 417,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,250,000 after buying an additional 265,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1,228.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 224,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,410,000 after buying an additional 207,866 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 737,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,892,000 after purchasing an additional 195,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,026,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,944,000 after purchasing an additional 143,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.66. 900,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,276. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $89.01 and a 1 year high of $122.97.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

