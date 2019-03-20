iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) Declares $0.67 Quarterly Dividend

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.6658 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

IWD traded down $1.60 on Wednesday, reaching $123.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,312,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,097. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $104.07 and a 52-week high of $129.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

