iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Stake Lessened by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 91.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 240,355 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 34,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 293,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,282,000 after acquiring an additional 22,865 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $616,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,132,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $957,000.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $154.96 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $125.81 and a twelve month high of $173.39.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

