iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) Holdings Lifted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $9,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 351,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,819,000 after acquiring an additional 77,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,759,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,168 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 58,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 24,373 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,344,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 967.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 778,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,764,000 after acquiring an additional 705,923 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWN opened at $121.46 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $101.57 and a 1 year high of $137.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

