iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 904,404 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the February 15th total of 633,420 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 490,772 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of OEF stock opened at $126.00 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $104.23 and a 12 month high of $131.30.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 971,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,905,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2,328.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 6,326,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,577,000 after buying an additional 6,066,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/ishares-sp-100-etf-oef-sees-significant-increase-in-short-interest.html.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.