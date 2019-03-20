iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.59 Per Share

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.5871 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Shares of IVW traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,905. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $140.49 and a 1 year high of $178.61.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

