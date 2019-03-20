iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (IYJ) Raises Dividend to $0.64 Per Share

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.6444 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Industrials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Shares of IYJ traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.37. 59,324 shares of the company traded hands. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

