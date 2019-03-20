Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (GOVT) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:GOVT) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 398,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,313 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf were worth $9,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf during the 4th quarter worth $60,000.

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf has a twelve month low of $448.20 and a twelve month high of $450.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.0418 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%.

