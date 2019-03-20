J C Penney Company Inc (JCP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) will announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for J C Penney’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the highest is ($0.33). J C Penney reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 77.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J C Penney will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow J C Penney.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The department store operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. J C Penney had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 24.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

JCP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of J C Penney from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of J C Penney in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. J C Penney presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.78.

J C Penney stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,491,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,351,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.10. J C Penney has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCP. Tyvor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J C Penney in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,871,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of J C Penney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,976,000. Tilden Park Management I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J C Penney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,888,000. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,382,574 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $45,118,000 after acquiring an additional 991,873 shares during the period. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, home furnishings, and large appliances; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, custom decorating, and home services.

