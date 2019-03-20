J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW) Receives GBX 1,285.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,277.14 ($16.69).

JDW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upped their target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,310 ($17.12) to GBX 1,475 ($19.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,225 ($16.01) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Friday, March 15th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($15.94) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

Shares of JDW stock traded down GBX 35 ($0.46) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,331 ($17.39). 85,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,568. J D Wetherspoon has a 12 month low of GBX 1,051 ($13.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,341 ($17.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.07, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. J D Wetherspoon’s payout ratio is currently 0.19%.

In other J D Wetherspoon news, insider Nigel Connor sold 1,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,310 ($17.12), for a total value of £21,130.30 ($27,610.48).

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 24, 2017, it operated 895 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.