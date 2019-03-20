J M Smucker Co (SJM) Holdings Lifted by Wills Financial Group Inc.

Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. J M Smucker comprises approximately 1.4% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,334,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,280,000 after buying an additional 293,331 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,239,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,309,000 after buying an additional 708,976 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in J M Smucker by 12,668.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,351,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in J M Smucker by 312.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,351,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in J M Smucker by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,792,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,573 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SJM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of J M Smucker to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.73.

J M Smucker stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.88. 171,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,495. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. J M Smucker Co has a 1-year low of $91.32 and a 1-year high of $127.09.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.61%. J M Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 42.71%.

In other J M Smucker news, SVP Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $198,725.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,675.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathryn W. Dindo bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,966 shares of company stock worth $387,867. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

