James E. Mitchell Purchases 15,385 Shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (UMH) Stock

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Director James E. Mitchell bought 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $200,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

UMH opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $525.83 million, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.83). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 43.63% and a negative return on equity of 35.79%. The business had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.35 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 97.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 581,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 99,841 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,517,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,378,000 after acquiring an additional 40,253 shares during the period. Loeb Partners Corp boosted its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loeb Partners Corp now owns 113,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 467,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 32,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UMH. Zacks Investment Research cut UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Monday, March 11th.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 115 manufactured home communities containing approximately 20,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

