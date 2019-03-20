Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $180.00 price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, December 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $201.00 price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $186.50.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $135.55 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $113.52 and a 12 month high of $184.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.98. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $476.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Matthew P. Young sold 1,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $251,877.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Treacy sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.41, for a total value of $143,534.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,837.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,567 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 320 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 881 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

