JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 21,429 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 580,277 shares.The stock last traded at $41.30 and had previously closed at $41.59.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JBGS shares. ValuEngine raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, Director Michael J. Glosserman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $811,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Glosserman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $2,445,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 243.2% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/jbg-smith-properties-jbgs-sees-strong-trading-volume.html.

About JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. The company's assets consist of office, multifamily, and retail properties. As of December 31, 2017, its operating portfolio consisted of 69 operating assets comprising 51 office assets, 14 multifamily assets, and 4 other assets.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.