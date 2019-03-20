Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (CHU)

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will earn $1.69 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.68.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. New Street Research cut China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) stock opened at $13.52 on Monday. China Unicom has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.91, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.1995 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from China Unicom (Hong Kong)’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. China Unicom (Hong Kong)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 10.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 372,224 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 34,805 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 867.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the third quarter worth about $1,629,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 10.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

China Unicom Hong Kong Limited, an integrated telecommunications operator, provides telecommunications services and telecommunications products worldwide. It offers mobile voice services that enable its subscribers to make and receive phone calls comprising local calls, domestic and international long-distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, inter-provincial roaming, and international roaming; and mobile data, mobile reading, mobile music, WO app store, SMS, personalized ring-back tone, and other wireless information services.

