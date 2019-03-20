Jeffrey S. Heier Purchases 24,000 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) Stock

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) Director Jeffrey S. Heier acquired 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OCUL stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 6.14. Ocular Therapeutix Inc has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.89.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.05). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 136.09% and a negative net margin of 3,013.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix Inc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OCUL. BidaskClub upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ocular Therapeutix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 46,281 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 210,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 50,118 shares during the period. Summer Road LLC raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Summer Road LLC now owns 3,784,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,064,000 after purchasing an additional 757,362 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 17,425 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 269.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 70,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 51,186 shares during the period. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. Its lead product candidates include DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) for the treatment of post-surgical ocular pain and inflammation, allergic conjunctivitis, and dry eye diseases; and OTX-TP (travoprost insert) for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

