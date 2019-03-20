John W. Bordelon Sells 6,476 Shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) Stock

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) insider John W. Bordelon sold 6,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $232,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $343.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.59 and a 52-week high of $48.47.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.23 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 27.29%. On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 436.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on HBCP. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, FIG Partners reaffirmed a “market-perform” rating on shares of Home Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. Home Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $49.00.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

