Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.33

Headlines about Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) have trended neutral this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Jones Lang LaSalle earned a news impact score of 0.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Jones Lang LaSalle’s ranking:

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JLL. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Sunday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

NYSE JLL opened at $160.49 on Wednesday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $119.79 and a 1 year high of $178.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.33” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/jones-lang-lasalle-jll-receives-media-sentiment-score-of-0-33.html.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, and mortgage origination and servicing.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.