JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.2553 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of NYSEARCA BBAX traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.02. 43,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,996. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $25.60.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (BBAX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/jpmorgan-betabuilders-developed-asia-ex-japan-etf-bbax-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-26.html.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.