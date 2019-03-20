JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€36.76” Price Target for Innogy (IGY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.76 ($42.74) target price on Innogy (ETR:IGY) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

IGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €38.60 ($44.88) price target on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Barclays set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Innogy in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Independent Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.80 ($42.79) target price on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Innogy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €36.98 ($43.00).

Get Innogy alerts:

Shares of ETR:IGY opened at €40.95 ($47.62) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.67. Innogy has a 1-year low of €35.70 ($41.51) and a 1-year high of €41.58 ($48.35).

About Innogy

innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. It operates through three divisions: Renewables, Grid & Infrastructure, and Retail. The Renewables division engages in the generation of electricity through onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydroelectric power generation activities primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, and Italy.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Innogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.