JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1019 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569. JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $23.72 and a 52 week high of $27.70.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/jpmorgan-us-minimum-volatility-etf-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-10-jmin.html.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.