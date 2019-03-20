Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) Stock Price Down 9.1% Following Insider Selling

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) shares dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $25.66 and last traded at $26.33. Approximately 1,086,307 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 937% from the average daily volume of 104,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.95.

Specifically, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $193,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,265,704.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svlsf Iv, Llc sold 43,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $993,789.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 315,582 shares of company stock worth $6,557,127. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KALV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The stock has a market cap of $453.67 million, a PE ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 2.45.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 19.12% and a negative net margin of 70.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $598,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $926,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

