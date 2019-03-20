Kering (KER) Given a €580.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €580.00 ($674.42) price target on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KER. Berenberg Bank set a €590.00 ($686.05) target price on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €510.00 ($593.02) target price on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. HSBC set a €580.00 ($674.42) target price on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €540.00 ($627.91) target price on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Kering currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €522.27 ($607.29).

Kering has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($485.35).

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and outerwear, denims, T-shirts, and formalwear for men, as well as ready-to-wear products for women.

