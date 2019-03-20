Kevin J. Lynch Sells 37,959 Shares of Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT) Stock

Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) insider Kevin J. Lynch sold 37,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $655,172.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Oritani Financial stock opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $773.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Oritani Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $18.01.

Get Oritani Financial alerts:

Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $27.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 million. Oritani Financial had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 9.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Oritani Financial Corp. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Oritani Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

ORIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oritani Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oritani Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Oritani Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Oritani Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Oritani Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oritani Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 60,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Oritani Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/kevin-j-lynch-sells-37959-shares-of-oritani-financial-corp-orit-stock.html.

About Oritani Financial

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers. The company accepts a range of deposit products, such as non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Oritani Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oritani Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.