Kiltearn Partners LLP Lowers Stake in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Kiltearn Partners LLP lessened its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,987,417 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,165,378 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 3.7% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned 0.20% of CVS Health worth $130,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 47,298 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 22,799 shares in the last quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 144,139 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 62,993.1% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 163,411 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after purchasing an additional 163,152 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Larry J. Merlo sold 166,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $11,486,046.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,577 shares in the company, valued at $34,283,676.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 77,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $5,010,821.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 23,600 shares of company stock worth $1,270,896 and sold 412,039 shares worth $27,326,012. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.84 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.18.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $57.09 on Wednesday. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.93 and a fifty-two week high of $82.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. CVS Health had a positive return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $54.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

