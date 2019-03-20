Kinder Morgan (KMI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Kinder Morgan has the largest network of natural gas pipeline in North America that spreads over almost 84,000 miles. The company’s midstream properties are linked to all the prospective plays in the United States that are rich in natural gas. These extensive networks of natural gas pipelines provide it with stable fee-based revenues. Moreover, the company’s proposed Permian Highway Pipeline (PHP) Project will help the company to cash in on the region’s bottlenecks and improve cash flow visibility. However, Kinder Morgan has significant exposure to debt with its balance sheet being more levered than the industry. Also, the current backlog of $5.7 billion is significantly lower than the high of $22 billion recorded in 2015, affecting the company’s future cashflows.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.87.

KMI stock opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $20.18.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $7,196,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 236,177,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,248,835,257.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.92 per share, with a total value of $896,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 235,262,353 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,901,365.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,521,612 shares of company stock valued at $47,637,339. Company insiders own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMI. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

